Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $434.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.00.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KNSL opened at $382.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

