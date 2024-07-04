Kitwave Group plc (KITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kitwave Group Stock Performance

LON KITW opened at GBX 310 ($3.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,186.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.01. Kitwave Group has a 1 year low of GBX 236.40 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 409.50 ($5.18).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

