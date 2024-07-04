Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $410.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.43), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429 ($5.43).
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 477.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.37.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
