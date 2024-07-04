Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 3,792,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,736 shares of company stock worth $4,832,120. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

