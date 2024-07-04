Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock remained flat at $101.62 during trading on Thursday. 1,230,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,243. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

