Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.87. 600,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.