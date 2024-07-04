Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.51. 460,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

