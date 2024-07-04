Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,508,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Stock Performance
NYSE AB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.89. 126,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,785. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
