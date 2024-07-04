Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,171.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 100,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $489.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.12. The company has a market capitalization of $450.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

