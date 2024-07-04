Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWF stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.18. The company had a trading volume of 868,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

