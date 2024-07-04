Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,279 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.47. 1,078,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

