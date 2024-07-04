Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

