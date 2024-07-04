Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. 2,277,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,329. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $111.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

