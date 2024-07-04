Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,766 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.6 %

OKE traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,106. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

