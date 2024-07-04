Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.30. 1,423,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average of $228.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

