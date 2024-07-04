Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.08

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and traded as high as $35.25. Kuraray shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.

Kuraray Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.