KWB Wealth Acquires Shares of 176,891 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 176,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,087 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

