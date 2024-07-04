KWB Wealth Has $11.66 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $963.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $78.20.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.