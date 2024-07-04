KWB Wealth Sells 723 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

KWB Wealth reduced its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.69% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000.

Get American Century Quality Preferred ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 1,602 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.