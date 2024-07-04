KWB Wealth Takes $1.45 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 319,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

