Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in Laureate Education by 109.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,094,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,234,000 after buying an additional 108,259 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Down 0.5 %

LAUR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,361. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.