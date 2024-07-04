Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 662,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. Peloton Interactive comprises 1.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,824,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,159 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 612.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,441 shares of company stock valued at $244,496 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 4,513,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,563,726. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

