Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,756,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $201.82. 15,167,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.