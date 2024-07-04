Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GPN traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,670. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.68.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

