Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $21.29 Million Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Enpro accounts for 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Enpro were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enpro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Enpro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enpro by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $144.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $170.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -857.14%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

