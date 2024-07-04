Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $25.12 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Primerica makes up approximately 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.29% of Primerica worth $25,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,580,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,194,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.60. 121,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,897. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $256.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.89.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.25.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

