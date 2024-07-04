Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in PTC by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in PTC by 11.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 548,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.97. 408,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,281. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

