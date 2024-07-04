Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 36.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.97. 514,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,514. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.10. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

