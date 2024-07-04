Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 10,131 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.45% of Korn Ferry worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $53,304,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $36,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 520,486 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KFY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.37. 163,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,820. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KFY

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.