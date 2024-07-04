Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,654 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,894 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 181,552 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,532,000 after acquiring an additional 164,590 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,225,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 441,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.21. 917,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.