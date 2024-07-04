Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after acquiring an additional 937,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,982,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.35. 3,135,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,509,329. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.