Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 234 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,561,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,957,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average is $191.32. The firm has a market cap of $785.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.