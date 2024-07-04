Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. 3,715,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

