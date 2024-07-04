Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 874,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 463,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100,757 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 163,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

