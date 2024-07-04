Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 47.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 77,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.28.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $8.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $785.92. 577,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $729.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $742.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.