Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,457 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,696.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 192,671 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,216,000 after acquiring an additional 181,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $570.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

