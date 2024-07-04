Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VUG traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.77. The company had a trading volume of 616,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $382.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

