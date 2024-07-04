Level Financial Advisors Has $10.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. 1,171,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

