Level Financial Advisors Sells 1,082 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.47. 1,078,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.