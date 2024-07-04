Level Financial Advisors Sells 261 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Level Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 102,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $63.37. 805,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,846. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

