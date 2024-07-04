Level Financial Advisors Sells 389 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Level Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,211,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,296,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,333. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $830.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

