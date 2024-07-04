Loop Capital Cuts LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Price Target to $1.00

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.73.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $188.49 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the first quarter worth $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 154,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

