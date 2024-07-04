Mainsail Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF makes up about 3.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

