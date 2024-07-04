Mainsail Financial Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 7.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

