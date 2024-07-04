Mainsail Financial Group LLC Sells 13,737 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.8% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,773,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 230,895 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.11 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

