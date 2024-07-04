MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.78

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.78 and traded as high as $87.76. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $86.28, with a volume of 659,571 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

