Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Makita Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $28.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.77. Makita has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Further Reading

