ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $69.71 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 317.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,314,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,227,000 after acquiring an additional 193,444 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

