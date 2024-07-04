Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Southern Copper Trading Up 5.5 %

Southern Copper stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.49.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

