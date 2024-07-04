Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 190.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,131,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,023,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

